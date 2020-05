Károly herceg a földekre küldi a briteket

View this post on Instagram

“I do not doubt that the work will be unglamorous and, at times, challenging. But it is of the utmost importance and, at the height of this global pandemic, you will be making a vital contribution to the National effort.” . The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickforBritain campaign, which encourages anyone looking for work during these unprecedented times to consider a job picking fruit and vegetables this summer. A farmer himself, The Prince is Patron or President of many organisations that help preserve rural communities and protect British agriculture. Find out more about the Pick for Britain campaign and how you can get involved through the link in our Instagram Story.