22°
24°
13°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Klotild
3.
Mai évfordulók
Szaniszló Hajnalka
tántoríthatatlanok 2019. 06. 03. 21:38
Megosztom

Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!

Szaniszló Hajnalka
A világ egyik legnépszerűbb metalcore zenekarának énekese súlyos hátproblémával küzd, ezért nem tud részt venni a június 6-i koncerten.

A műfaj szélsőségeihez képest elképesztő lemezeladásokkal büszkélkedő Atreyu ismét Budapesten ‒ ezúttal headlinerként. A húszéves együttes legfrissebb, tavaly ősszel megjelent lemezét mutatja be, bizonyítva, hogy még mindig éppen olyan friss és erőteljes, mint indulásakor vagy tíz évvel ezelőtti csúcspontján.

A szinte pontosan húsz éve, 1998-ban alakult Atreyu A Végtelen Történet egyik főhőséről nyerte nevét (így aztán magyarul igazából Atráskónak kellene nevezni). A kaliforniai kvintett a kezdeti próbálkozások után hamar kikötött a fellendülőben lévő progresszív metalcore-nál és későbbi lemezein ezt ötvözte a létező összes keményzenei alműfajjal. „Túl goth, hogy emo legyen, túl metál, hogy punk legyen, és túl érzelmes, hogy metal legyen” ‒ írta a zenekarról ironikusan a PopMatters, de az a helyzet, hogy az Atreyu zseniálisan rakta össze sajátos műfaji elegyét.

Alex – UK/EU tour

There is no easy way to say this, but I am very sorry that I will not be able to join Atreyu on this upcoming European tour. At this point my body and mind need to heal in order for me to continue with all the things we have planned this year. I feel that I owe you all an explanation. It will be lengthy…Just about 2 weeks before the Spring Invasion tour I severely aggravated a damaged disc in my back at L5-Sl, giving horrible muscle spasms and limiting my ability to walk, go to the bathroom, basically fucks everything. I was briefly hospitalized last year for this same thing and unable to walk for several days, followed by a week on a walker. For someone like me, this is HELL. I hate asking for help, I despise my own weakness and I loathe missing my daily physical training. It makes me feel incomplete. For however silly that is, that’s how I feel, I cannot hide it. After this last injury before the Spring Invasion tour, my back never stopped aching. I would get random spasms and ache badly all day. I was unable to do anything physical. At this point I started to suffer some pains in the lower abdominal/manly region 🙀. I went to my doctor and started tests that led to referrals. An MRI showed a bulging disc at L5-S1 that was a little worse than last year and revealed a surprise inguinal hernia. I was able to start physical therapy for my back right away but was unable to start on hernia. I was given an Oral steroid the day before I left for tour and started to barely feel ok after a few days (all the while babying my back). I was advised to take it easy or I would create further issues.Atreyu has always been an emotional outlet for me. I want the shows to be intense and fun. Even holding myself back because of pain and injury, I still went too hard. In my opinion I was barely performing, some nights my muscle relaxers would slow me down. After the third week I was aching badly again. If you look carefully at videos and photos of last two shows I am wearing a special back brace during our set. After flying home I’ve been in constant agony. I still can’t hold my little kids, I can’t hug my wife, I can’t do much of anything. Luckily I can still walk. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t taking its toll on me mentally as well. I have no outlet. I’m a capable independent person and this has wore on me in many ways.It was very hard to accept and for me to tell the guys in the band that my doctors advised me to not make the trip and take care of my body. My brothers in Atreyu will rock on without me on this run. It will be a very special, one of a kind experience with Brandon up front and Porter screaming! I have an upcoming epidural, therapy and a follow up appointment to discuss the impending possibility of hernia surgery, all before Disrupt Festival 👍Thank you to my brothers in the band and the Atreyu management team for trying to help me feel at ease about this. I do not. I’m sorry I have failed to live up to our obligations. I’m sorry to our booking agent and management for jeopardizing all this. And a HUGE, I’m sorry to: Slam Dunk Fest, FortaRock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and the rest of the European show promoters.We have been around a while and never had this happen. I’m terribly sorry and thank you for the faith in our band. And finally to anyone who was looking forward to see me perform with the band on this run. I know you are disappointed and all I can do is offer my sincerest apologies and fully explain the situation. Something I normally wouldn’t like to do. So there it is. I wish my brothers in Atreyu a safe and fun tour.See you all on Disrupt!

Közzétette: Atreyu – 2019. május 21., kedd

Az Atreyu ezúttal a pozsonyi From Our Hands társaságában játszik a budapesti A38 Hajón.

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

vg.hu
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
feol.hu
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
likebalaton.hu
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
csupasport.hu
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
lakaskultura.hu
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
automotor.hu
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Emberölés Polgárdiban – A gyanú szerint egy 32 éves nő megölte az anyósát
2
Végzetes szúrás Nádasdladányban – Egy fehérvári férfit állított elő a rendőrség
3
Hirtelen zúdult az eső a Velencei-tó térségére
4
Több holttestet is találtak a Dunában (frissítve)
5
Vadászat közben lőtte le társát egy férfi a Bakonyban
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
szponzorált tartalom
A legnépszerűbb legjobbak a TOP 100 magyar bor magazinban
génekben a lényeg
Az AIDS-től védett emberek más betegségekre fogékonyabbak
tántoríthatatlanok / 46 perce
Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!
A program nem marad el, a zenekar a frontemberük távollétében is megtartja a koncertet. A zenekar így is a maximumot hozza majd, Brandon Saller éneklésével és Marc „Porter” McKnight screamelésével.
Gyász
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy TÓTH ATTILA ZOLTÁN 58 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 16.30-kor lesz a táci katolikus temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Egy éve már, hogy a temEtőbe járunk, megnyugvást lelkünknek még most sem találunk. Sírod előtt állunk, talán te is látod, körülötted van ma is szerető családod." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk ZSALKOVICS JÁNOSNÉ halálának 1. évfordulóján. Szerető családod
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy GÖDRI FERENCNÉ szül. Vinniczai Julianna 76 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 12 órakor lesz a Sóstói református temetőben. A gyászoló család
Te, aki annyi szeretetet adtál, Te, aki mindig mellettünk álltál, Te, aki sosem kértél, csak adtál, Örökre elmentél, szereteted szívünkben örökké él..." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VIDA ISTVÁN volt ARÉV nyugdíjasa 77 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 17.30-kor lesz a Béla úti temetőben. Egyúttal köszönetünket fejezzük ki mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Dr. DALA ÁGNES 75 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 11-én 13.30-kor lesz a székesfehérvári Csutora temetőben. A gyászoló család
Fájdalomtól megtört szívvel tudatjuk, hogy drága férjem, édesapánk, nagyapánk, dédpapánk MAJOROS JENŐ gépészmérnök az Inotai Alukohó nyug. vezérigazgatója életének 88. évében elhunyt. A székesfehérvári Sóstói temetőben 2019. június 6-án 13.30-kor búcsúzunk Tőle. Emlékét soha nem múló szeretettel őrizzük. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy SZENTGYÖRGYI LÁSZLÓ 70 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 10.45-kor lesz a székesfehérvári Béla úti temető vízbemosásos parcellájában. A gyászoló család
"Búcsúzom tőletek, nekem így már könnyebb, értem néhanapján ejtsetek egy könnyet." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KRATANCSIK ILDIKÓ életének 57. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 9.30-kor lesz a székesfehérvári Béla úti temetőben. A gyászoló család
EMLÉKEZÉS "Nem hagyott itt minket, csak előre ment." RAJNAI LÁSZLÓ 1920-2014 volt Építők Műv. Ház ny. igazgatója. Emlékét őrzi felesége Éva, unokája Laci és családja. "Azért kell sok harcot vívni idősen is, míg csendesen a szív az Úrban megpihen." /Sík Sándor/
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy CSER-PALKOVICS IMRE JÓZSEF életének 80. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én 11 órakor a Béla úti temetőben lesz. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy MOLNÁR KÁROLYNÉ (született: Deres Piroska) életének 69. évében, 2019. május 22-én elhunyt. Szerettünktől 2019. június 4-én, 14 órakor a magyaralmási temetőben veszünk végső búcsút. A gyászoló család Drága emléke szívünkben örökké él!
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy ALBERT MIKLÓSNÉ szül. Markó Erzsébet volt SZIM Köszörűgépgyár dolgozója 75 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése május 31-én 13 órakor lesz a fehérvárcsurgói katolikus temetőben. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy PALLAG ISTVÁN JÓZSEFNÉ dr. Dr. Pintér Ilona szakgyógyszerész /Szfvár., Csapó u. 2./ 2019. május 24-én, 77 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán 15.30-kor Székesfehérváron a Béla úti temetőben lesz. Gyászmise aznap 19 órakor a Felsővárosi Szent Sebestyén templomban lesz. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik az utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték szerették, hogy ID. GODÓ GÁBOR 75 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 3-án, hétfőn 14 órakor lesz a pákozdi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk hogy BOKOR GYULA JÓZSEF az Ikarus volt dolgozója 74 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 7-én 11 órakor a Béla úti temetőben lesz. Kérjük a búcsúztatáson megjelenőket, hogy egy-egy szál virággal fejezzék ki együttérzésüket. Gyászoló család
"Egy könnycsepp a szemünkben érted él, egy gyertya az asztalon érted ég. Egy fénykép, mely őrzi emlékedet, s egy hajnali út, mely elvette az életedet. A bánat, a fájdalom, örökre megmarad, mindig velünk leszel, az idő bárhogy is szalad." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk HORVÁTH FERENC Cece halálának 30. évfordulóján. Szerető édesanyád, öcséd Tibor és családja, hugod Márta és családja
"Az Ő szíve pihen, a miénk vérzik, a fájdalmat csak az élők érzik." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk LADASOVITS JÁNOS halálának 6. évfordulóján. Szerető felesége, lánya és családja
"Minden másképp lenne, hogyha velünk lennél, ha hozzánk szólnál és ránk nevetnél, elvitted a derűt, a meleget, csak egy fénysugarat hagytál, az emlékedet." Fájó szívvel elmlékezünk BARICZA SÁNDORNÉ szül. Mészáros Tímea halálának 5. évfordulóján. Szülei, húga, öccse és családja
"Őrizem a szemedet " Ady Értesítek mindenkit, aki szerette, tisztelte, akiket írni olvasni megtanított, hogy VINCZE ISTVÁNNÉ daruhegyi, dunaújvárosi majd székesfehérvári tanító néni május 17-én, élete 91. évében, házasságának 69. évében visszaadta fénylő lelkét Teremtőjének. Drága szerettünktől június 7-én 14 órakor a kecskeméti Szentcsalád templom úrna temetőjében veszünk végső búcsút. A karjaimban elhunyt páromtól nagy fájdalommal köszönök el. Öreg társad bánatban, örömben: férjed Vincze István Kecskemét Hetényegyháza Helikon utca 17. Őrizem a szemedet...
"Elment egy lélek ma ismét a földről, kit szívünk többé el sosem feled. Csendesen figyelsz ránk már odaföntről. Legyen helyettünk: Isten veled!" Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyánk, anyósunk, nagymamánk, dédnagymamánk NEUBAUER MIHÁLYNÉ szül. Kovács Mária életének 89. évében örökre megpihent. Felejthetetlen halottunkat 2019. június 1-én 13 órakor kísérjük utolsó útjára a bodajki katolikus temetőben. Gyászoló család
Nagy volt az öröm az utolsó meccs után / 50 perce
Egy hajszálon múlt a Vidi bennmaradása
Krebsz András
Bronzzal tértek haza / 54 perce
A helyosztón visszavágtak a Pénzügyőrnek
Káldor András
Dobogón zártak / 57 perce
Három együttes végzett az első hétben
Dévai N. Csaba
korábban megszavazták / 1 órája
Kiderült, kik kapnak Oscar-életműdíjat
két keréken / 1 órája
19 csapat indul a Tour de Hongrién
Ferencz Balázs
Európa-bajnokság / 1 órája
Turbuczék hatodikok
Ferencz Balázs
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   