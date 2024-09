GAZA CITY, GAZA - SEPTEMBER 10: Children are being vaccinated at Asaad Al-Saftawi School in the northern Gaza Strip, on September 10, 2024 in Gaza City, Gaza. The polio vaccination campaign continues in the Gaza Strip, covering more than 640,000 children under the age of 10, in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA). Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu (Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)

Fotó: Anadolu via AFP