Dominik Szoboszlai vs Bournemouth 🎦



93% Pass accuracy

4/5 Accurate long passes

1 Chance created

1/3 Shots on target

1 Penalty won

5/8 Duels won

1/1 Tackle won

5 Recoveries



A new Anfield favourite 🌟pic.twitter.com/BJGOHOaQCy