Neculai Paizan who murdered Agnes Akom in 2021 in North West London Convicted.

A 64-year-old Neculai Paizan, who murdered Agnes Akom and buried her in Neasden in North West London in 2021, has been convicted of murder. Paizan of Peel Street, W8, was fou https://t.co/lFGiAxzRh8 pic.twitter.com/TAmt0r6dHj