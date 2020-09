Tombol a tűz Amerika nyugati részén – Helyszíni beszámoló és fehérvári szakvélemény

View this post on Instagram

SEEN FROM SPACE: Incredible new images from @noaasatellites show thick wildfire smoke moving across Oregon and California, and through the Bay Area from September 8 over a two day period. Reddish glow of the wildfire hotspots are visible by combining Fire Temperature RGB with Geo-color imagery. Tap the link in our bio for the full timelapse footage and the latest on the wildfires affecting California. Credit: @noaasatellites