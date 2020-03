Húsz év után először született koala a Miami Állatkertben

A LITTLE “HOPE” FROM ZOO MIAMI

With the world facing unprecedented challenges in the face of this pandemic, we at Zoo Miami wanted to try to lift your spirits by giving you a little bit of “Hope.”“Hope,” is our baby koala that was actually born back in May of last year but didn’t make an official exit out of his mother’s pouch until January of this year when we were first able to really see him. He is the first koala born at the zoo in over 20 years and his arrival was a huge celebration for all of us.Video credit: Ron Magill

Közzétette: Zoo Miami – 2020. március 20., péntek