2019 built British Airways Airbus A321-251NX aircraft (G-NEOP) does a tail strike in the act of Touch and Go around on Runway 27R due to stormy weather at London-Heathrow Airport (LHR).

📹 Courtesy : @BigJetTVLIVE #aircraft #aviation #avgeek #airlines pic.twitter.com/Tbefy0HLw9